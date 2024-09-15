Netflix has come in defense of its highly-acclaimed Korean show Squid Game which is currently facing plagiarism charges filed by Bollywood filmmaker Soham Shah. The latter, in his lawsuit, has alleged that the basic plotline of the popular web-series is inspired by his 2009 survival drama Luck which marked the debut of Shruti Haasan in Hindi Cinema and featured Imran Khan as the male lead. However, the streaming giant has denied its claims.

Netflix reacts to filing plagiarism charges against Squid Game after filmmaker Soham Shah points out similarities with Imran Khan starrer Luck

As per a TMZ report, after Sohum Shah filed a complaint against Netflix for this ‘blatant rip off’ the latter has issued a statement asserting denial and maintain that the claim has no merit. Furthermore, revealing how Squid Game was created by and written by Hwang Dong Hyuk, Netflix has also added that they would ‘defend this matter vigorously’. Meanwhile, Sohum Shah has taken a firm stand insisting about pursuing this lawsuit. According to his statement, he has pointed out that the main plot, characters, themes, mood, setting and sequence of events of Squid Game are strikingly similar to that of Luck, further adding that such similarities could not be just a coincidence.

Speaking about the show, Squid Game features over 400 contestants, all of whom are in deep financial hardship, as they participate in a secret contest where they play a series of popular Korean children's games involving a risky twist, making it a matter of life and death. On the other hand, Luck which featured an ensemble cast with Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Chitrashi Rawat, Danny Denzongpa, among others features a few contestants who decide to get involved in a game of ‘luck’ to get rid of their financial crisis, where defeat is synonymous to death. While Squid Game released its first season in 2021 on Netflix, Luck released in theatres way back in 2009.

Also Read: Squid Game 2 Teaser: Lee Jung Jae returns as Gi Hun with new glimpse teasing fresh players as deadlier game awaits, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.