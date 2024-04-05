As the second season of the immensely popular vodcast- ‘What The Hell Navya’ hosted by Navya Naveli Nanda comes to an end, the entrepreneur has decided to add an interesting twist to this brand. She has decided to collaborate with the iconic clothing brand for youngsters - Freakins. The clothing line is titled What the Freakins Hell Navya! and will be launching an exclusive summer merch line.

Buoyed by the overwhelming response from her viewers, Navya Naveli Nanda has now moved on to the world of fashion with a range of trendy t-shirts, cargo pants, jackets, and more. “This limited-edition line is more than just clothing; it's a tangible embodiment of the vibrant and thought-provoking conversations that captivated audiences on ‘What the Hell Navya’. A collection for the youth and from the youth, this collaboration aims to celebrate the vibrant voices of today. Freakins and Navya Naveli Nanda have meticulously crafted this line to resonate with the pulse of this generation. The collection celebrates creativity, individuality, and the exhilarating spirit that defines Navya's podcast phenomenon,” said the official statement.

On the collaboration, Navya also opened up and said, “I’m really excited to be launching the merch line with Freakins for What The Hell Navya. The clothes are very fun, comfortable with a quirky twist to it. I hope everyone enjoys wearing and gifting it to their loved ones!”

Speaking of the podcast, we hear that Navya Naveli Nanda is considering the ideas for a third season. For the unversed, this time, the podcast which was unveiled as the vodcast, features Navya along with her mother Shweta Bachchan, and maternal grandmother Jaya Bachchan, as they discuss various topics ranging from parenting to friendship and love, from the eyes of multiple generations. In an earlier interaction, Navya had also hinted at the possibility of inviting other guests from various walks of life who will join them in this conversation.

