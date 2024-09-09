Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for yet another double role. According to an exclusive report by PeepingMoon, the actor will portray both Lord Ram and Parashuram in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological epic Ramayana. The film will explore the encounter between the two avatars, specifically the iconic moment when Parashuram challenges Lord Ram after the latter breaks Lord Shiva’s bow, Pinaka.

“Parashuram's role in the epic is brief but significant, and the filmmakers have ensured it reflects that,” a source told the publication. Ranbir’s portrayal of Parashuram will involve a completely distinct look, with the filmmakers aiming for an unrecognizable transformation.

Amitabh Bachchan Joins the Cast as Jatayu

The report further claimed that Amitabh Bachchan has also joined the star-studded ensemble of Ramayana. However, Bachchan will not physically appear on screen; instead, he will lend his voice to the divine bird Jatayu, who plays a key role in the story. Jatayu sacrifices his life while trying to rescue Goddess Sita from Ravana’s clutches. Although it is a cameo role, the filmmakers have gone the extra mile by scanning Bachchan’s eyes for VFX purposes, adding a unique touch to the character’s portrayal.

A Grand Mythological Epic with Global Aspirations

Produced under Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with KGF star Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is reportedly being created on an immense budget of $100 million. The goal is to craft a film that resonates globally, showcasing Indian mythology on an unprecedented scale. Namit Malhotra, who founded the renowned VFX company DNEG, has brought in top-tier global talent to work on the film’s visual effects, ensuring a grand cinematic experience.

Director Nitesh Tiwari has spent over five years in pre-production, meticulously planning every aspect of this two-part saga. The first part of the film will focus on the early lives of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, their marriage, and their 14-year exile, while the second part will culminate in the epic battle between Lord Ram and Ravana.

Alongside Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram, South Indian actress Sai Pallavi has been cast as Goddess Sita, and Yash will take on the role of Ravana. The film also boasts an impressive cast, including Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha. Other notable cast members include Arun Govil as Dashrath, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, Harman Baweja as Vibhishan, and Sonia Balani as Urmila. The film began shooting in April and is expected to wrap up by November, with a worldwide release slated for 2026.

