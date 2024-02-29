After the success of Haseen Dillruba, the story continues. Readers would be aware that post the Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane starrer won hearts, the romantic-thriller franchise is all set to return. As Rani and Rishu are all set to return, this time a new character is introduced, essayed by popular actor Sunny Kaushal along with Jimmy Shergill playing the role of a police officer.

Netflix unveils first look teaser of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal starrer sequel Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba on Leap Day

On Thursday, along with a set of upcoming projects, the popular streaming platform Netflix India unveiled the teaser of this entertainer on social media and captioned it saying, “Rishu aur Rani ki kahaani me pyaar aur pagalpan, dono abhi baaki hain (The love and madness in the story of Rishi and Rani, both continue).

Speaking of Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, the story will have Rani playing a paying guest, residing in the city of Agra, and Rishu living under the alias Ravi Varma. While the city is facing its own struggles with a broken barrage, heavy floods and an unexpected arrival of crocodiles in the Yamuna river, Rishu and Rani are trying their best to avoid attention and plan their escape for their happily ever after. Will they manage to evade the cops this time as well?

The creators of the upcoming entertainer said, “We're thrilled to embark on another exhilarating chapter of romance and suspense with Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba! With the overwhelming love we've received for the first part, we couldn't be more excited to announce the continuation of this gripping saga. As we delve deeper into the tangled web of love, betrayal, and mystery, we're delighted to welcome the immensely talented Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill to our exciting world. So, buckle up, because the romance and thrill is far from over!”

