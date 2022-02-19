Film producer Dinesh Vijan whose production company Maddock Films has over the years given us hours of entertainment is all set to expand. After developing critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Mimi, Stree, Bala, Hindi Medium, Luka Chuppi, Badlapur, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, and many others, the production company has now received an added advantage with Nepean Capital acquiring 50% stake in Maddock Films.

Speaking about the same Dinesh Vijan says, “These are fascinating times for content companies. I am proud of the body of work Maddock has been able to showcase to the world. The Nepean private equity investment gives us the growth capital to expand our expertise in films to the digital OTT space and allow us to give wings to young story tellers”.

Gautam Trivedi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Nepean Capital adds, “We are excited to have invested in one of India’s leading film production studios, Maddock Films. Maddock is a young and dynamic enterprise that is known for its content driven films delivered on tight budgets. In this era of media convergence and digital explosion, we believe an investment in a content company such as Maddock will yield strong returns. It is a mutually synergistic deal and we have immense faith in Dinesh Vijan’s leadership and execution capabilities”.

As for Nepean Capital, the firm is a Mumbai based fund management company that invests in Private and Public markets, founded by former Goldman Sachs MD, Gautam Trivedi, and the former Head of GE Private Equity, Anand Trivedi.

