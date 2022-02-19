B-Town couple Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot today (February 19, 2022) in a closed intimate ceremony with the presence of only close friends and family. The couple, who have been dating for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14th and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at their village .

However, they didn't make their wedding official and it was confirmed through the pictures that surfaced on social media. But now the couple has officially announced their wedding through an Instagram post. The post features some of the dreamy pictures in which the couple looked absolutely adorable together.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the Love Hostel actor penned a heartwarming note. Vikrant wrote, "सात सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया। इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। शीतल एवं विक्रांत." (Today, this journey of seven years has turned into one for seven lifetimes. Thank you so much for supporting us in this journey. Sheetal and Vikrant)" Sheetal too penned a similar note and shared lovely photos from the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Love Hostel along with Sanya Malhotra

ALSO READ:Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tie the knot in an intimate ceremony

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.