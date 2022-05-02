Korean-American singer-songwriter Johnny of the K-pop group NCT will be making appearance in one of the most fashionable and star-studded events of New York. The artist, who has been staying in New York City for the past few days, will reportedly make an appearance at the MET Gala.

NCT’s Johnny confirmed to attend MET Gala 2022 in New York

As Entertainment Inquirer reports, the singer’s sudden trip to New York has recently been the talk of the town, as his label SM Entertainment had not mentioned any group activities in America prior. Days leading up to the event, Johnny was seen interacting online with renowned fashion designers based in New York, one of them being Peter Do. But it was his quick visit to The Mark Hotel, famously known to cater to the MET’s celebrity guests that affirmed everyone’s hopeful speculations online.

NCT’s Resident Fashionista, Johnny Suh will attend the star-studded event with some of the entertainment and fashion A-listers, such as Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Timothée Chalamet, Kim Kardashian, and more industry icons. Nicknamed "Fashion's Biggest and Most Glamorous Night," MET Gala is an annual charity event held by the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. This year’s theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” is the latter half of a two-part exhibition surrounding American fashion. The dress code is “gilded fashion.”

In 2021, CL and BLACKPINk’s Rosé became the first female K-Pop idols to attend. Other South Korean celebrities who have previously attended the glamorous event includes PSY, EXO's Lay, Rain, actress Jung Ryeo Won, and Super Junior's Choi Si Won.

