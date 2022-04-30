comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.04.2022 | 7:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Runway 34 Heropanti 2 Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 K.G.F – Chapter 2 Dasvi
follow us on

Park Bo Gum to host 58th Baeksang Arts Awards as his first activity after completing military service

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After completing his mandatory military service, South Korean actor Park Bo Gum is all set to mark his return to the industry by hosting the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Park Bo Gum to host 58th Baeksang Arts Awards as his first activity after completing military service

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, it was earlier reported that Baeksang Arts Awards offered Park Bo Gum an MC spot in this year’s ceremony and he recently accepted the offer. The actor’s agency Blossom Entertainment confirmed the reports on April 29 stating, “Actor Park Bo Gum is about to be discharged from the military, and he is planning to greet [fans through the Baeksang Arts Awards as his first activity after his discharge.” The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards will be broadcast live on May 6.

Park Bo Gum is slated to host the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards and will be joined by Shin Dong Yup and Suzy. The trio has hosted the arts event since 2018 until 2021 when Park Bo Gum enlisted as a member of the Marine Corps for his mandatory military service on August 31, 2020. He is reportedly waiting to complete discharge from his duties on April 30. The actor was released from his base early on February 21 of this year for his final vacation leave, in light of Covid-19 prevention protocols.

Also Read: NCT’s Jisung temporarily halts activities following positive results for Covid-19

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Apple TV+ renews acclaimed trilingual epic…

NCT’s Jisung temporarily halts activities…

Jacqueline Fernandez' Rs. 7 crore assets…

Disney pushes The Marvels release to summer…

Spider-Man director Jon Watts steps down as…

Blake Lively to make feature film…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification