After completing his mandatory military service, South Korean actor Park Bo Gum is all set to mark his return to the industry by hosting the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, it was earlier reported that Baeksang Arts Awards offered Park Bo Gum an MC spot in this year’s ceremony and he recently accepted the offer. The actor’s agency Blossom Entertainment confirmed the reports on April 29 stating, “Actor Park Bo Gum is about to be discharged from the military, and he is planning to greet [fans through the Baeksang Arts Awards as his first activity after his discharge.” The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards will be broadcast live on May 6.

Park Bo Gum is slated to host the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards and will be joined by Shin Dong Yup and Suzy. The trio has hosted the arts event since 2018 until 2021 when Park Bo Gum enlisted as a member of the Marine Corps for his mandatory military service on August 31, 2020. He is reportedly waiting to complete discharge from his duties on April 30. The actor was released from his base early on February 21 of this year for his final vacation leave, in light of Covid-19 prevention protocols.

