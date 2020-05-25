Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.05.2020 | 1:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s marital problems with wife Aaliya just got worse

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

As expected the breach between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya is growing by the day. In an interview to a television channel, Aalia has come out with very ugly allegations against Nawaz and his brothers. She says, “We were facing problems in our married life since the time we got hitched. Neither Nawazuddin nor his brothers know how to respect women. He used to only point out my mistakes whenever we talked. He even insulted me several times in front of others. He said, ‘When you don’t know how to speak, then you should remain quiet’. He never gave me the respect which a wife deserves in a relationship. I lost all my self-respect during our relationship. "

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's marital problems with wife Aaliya just got worse

She goes on to accuse Nawaz of ill-treatment and of neglecting the children. She also reveals that the couple has been living apart for nearly five years. And this is not the end of the allegations. Sources reveal that Mrs Siddiqui has plenty more to accuse her husband of, including serious issues on mutual trust and fidelity.

All through this, Nawaz has chosen to go to his home town in Uttarakhand to avoid pressing questions. When I asked him to comment he replied with a polite, “No comments, Sir.”

His behaviour of late had become arrogant, and a large part of the problems in Nawaz’s life have to do with the people close to him. He has now gotten rid of them and his attitude is definitely on the mend.

But as far as his marriage is concerned, it seems it is too late to make amends.

Also Read: Man in viral photo with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya says the photo was cropped to tarnish his image; will consider legal action

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh urges Indian sign language to…

Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar tests positive…

Shamita Shetty completes 20 years in the…

Juhi Chawla opens her family farm for…

Actor Mohit Baghel who worked with Salman…

FIR registered against Kamaal R Khan for his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification