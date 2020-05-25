Bollywood Hungama

Producer Guild of India thanks Maharashtra CM for considering their request to continue work; share elaborate guidelines for shoot

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra has considered the requests by the Film and TV industry to resume work with caution following all the guidelines in place. On Monday, the Producers Guild of India took to their Twitter handle to thank the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra for considering their request and even recommended SOPs which will be instituted whenever they are granted permission to resume production activities. 

The document shared by the Producers Guild elaborately speaks on how they plan to go about the filmmaking process right from the pre-production stage to shooting to post-production. The document specifies guidelines separately for every department based on the nature of their job. 

They also mentioned general practices that will be followed by everyone which included sanitizing on entry and exit during shoot. Some of the other general guidelines are: 

  • Each crew member will be provided with a triple layer medical mask & gloves which will be mandatory to wear during the entire shoot.
  • Avoid handshakes, hugs and kisses and other physical greetings.
  • Designated people will only be allowed to open doors if any.
  • Sharing of cigarettes should be stopped on set / offices / studios.
  • Edible items used in scenes in which the actor has to consume either a beverage or food must be handled in a hygienic manner.

