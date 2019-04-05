Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer, Dusty to meet Rusty, to go on floors in August this year

Post Motichoor Chaknachoor, versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will now be seen in Woodpecker Movies’ Dusty to meet Rusty, which is helmed by Glen Barretto. This film will be his third movie with the production house. The shoot starts post rains in August 2019 in a start to finish schedule. The film is a beautiful road trip of a girl and her journey from Mumbai to Dharamshala who goes in search of her childhood sweetheart but only to find love on her way.

The prep for Dusty to meet Rusty has started and another A-list hero as a parallel male lead and A-list actress are on verge of finalising for which their dates are being worked out. “When Nawaz ji heard the narration, he loved the script of Dusty to meet Rusty instantly. It’s an honor to work with talent like Nawaz ji who brings great value to the script with his nuances and outstanding performances. We are on verge of finalising two more A-listers and working the dates out,” says Kiran Bhatia, producer and content head, Woodpecker Movies.

Producer Rajesh Bhatia says, “We look forward to our third endeavour Dusty to meet Rusty with Nawaz bhai. It’s always a pleasure to work with him as he gets lots of creative inputs to the table and takes the script to another level with his performance.”

