Nawazuddin Siddiqui roped in for Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s No Land’s Man

Looks like Nawazuddin Siddiqui is unstoppable as the versatile actor, who won accolades with his portrayal of political leader Bal Thackeray in the film Thackeray, has bagged another big project titled No Land’s Man. Nawaz is now all set for his next outing. Reportedly, the actor is set to star in and co-produce Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s No Land’s Man. The predominantly English-language film will revolve around a tragic, strange, and at times funny journey of a South Asian man whose journey takes layered and complicated shape when he meets an Australian girl in the States.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his Twitter and shared his excitement to be a part of No Land’s Man. “The most coveted script “No Land’s Man” is finally going to be made into a film. Thank you #MostofaSarwarFarooki for the opportunity. Looking forward,” he wrote.

Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Farooki will co-produce via their Chabial outfit, alongside Anjan Chowdhury of the Bangladeshi conglomerate the Square Group. Siddiqui will produce through his Magic If Films.

The film No Land’s Man won the Motion Picture Association of America and Asia Pacific Screen Awards’ Script Development fund in 2014; was part of the Asian Project Market at Busan and was chosen as the best project at India’s Film Bazaar the same year. The film is in the pre-production stage currently and principal photography will commence later this year.

