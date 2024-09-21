comscore
My Name Is Khan actor Parvin Dabas in ICU after car accident; wife Preeti Jhangiani by his side in hospital: Reports

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

My Name Is Khan actor Parvin Dabas in ICU after car accident; wife Preeti Jhangiani by his side in hospital: Reports

The Pro Panja League, an organization co-founded by Dabas, released a statement regarding his condition.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Parvin Dabas is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of a Mumbai hospital following a serious road incident that occurred on Saturday morning. Reports indicate that he was involved in a collision, prompting immediate medical attention. As per Indian Express, according to a source close to the actor, “Doctors have carried out all the tests and his wife, actress Preeti Jhangiani is by his side at the hospital.”

My Name Is Khan actor Parvin Dabas in ICU after car accident; wife Preeti Jhangiani by his side in hospital: Reports

The Pro Panja League, an organization co-founded by Dabas, released a statement regarding his condition. It read, “We regret to inform that Parvin Dabas, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalized and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning. Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr. Dabas is currently receiving medical attention. Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr. Dabas and his loved ones. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery.”

Parvin Dabas has made a name for himself in the film industry, gaining recognition for his standout performance in the acclaimed comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla. His work spans a variety of genres, including notable appearances in My Name is Khan and Ragini MMS 2. He was also seen in Made In Heaven series.

The actor is married to actress Preeti Jhangiani. Together, they are parents to two children.

ALSO READ: Preeti Jhangiani lauds Mumbai police for recovering lost phone in two hours

