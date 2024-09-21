Alia Bhatt, currently immersed in the YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha, is gearing up for another ambitious project: Love & War, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial slated for a grand theatrical release in March 2026. However, amidst these action-packed endeavours, Bhatt has revealed a desire to explore a more intimate genre: the romantic drama.

Alia Bhatt to star in quintessential love story after Love & War; shoot to commence in final quarter of 2025: Report

As per a report in Pinkvilla, sources close to the actress reveal Bhatt has been actively considering several romantic scripts and has her heart set on a particular one. This forthcoming project, a quintessential love story, is slated to commence production in the final quarter of 2025, following the completion of Love & War. “Alia has identified a script for her next after Love & War, and she is looking to produce and act in the film. It’s an out and out love story, and Alia’s heart at the moment is on the aforementioned script,” revealed a source close to the development.

Intriguingly, the director attached to this romantic venture is rumoured to be the same individual who helmed a massive 2022 blockbuster. “There have been multiple rounds of meeting and the conversations are in the right direction. The film is still a year away from going on floors, and hence, there is also a chance for Alia to change her mind if something better comes up. But given how the things are at the moment, the love-story in question is locked as Alia’s next for 2026,” the source added.

The team is actively seeking a prominent male lead for the film, and casting discussions are expected to commence in January 2024. Once the necessary paperwork is finalized and stakeholders are committed to the project, the casting process will officially begin.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming slate includes Jigra, set for release on October 11, 2024, and Alpha in late 2025.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

