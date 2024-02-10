comscore
Last Updated 10.02.2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Nakuul Mehta dubs for Animal in English; calls Ranbir Kapoor's performance 'liberating, powerful, painful': "Watching one of the finest of our generation deliver this cracker…"

Nakuul Mehta dubs for Animal in English; calls Ranbir Kapoor’s performance ‘liberating, powerful, painful’: “Watching one of the finest of our generation deliver this cracker…”

Starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri among others, the film collected Rs. 556.36 crore.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, which received polarising reactions in theatres once it was released on December 1, 2023, arrived on Netflix on January 26, 2024. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial continues to remain in headlines for the controversial statements of the filmmaker. However, the film arrived on the streaming platform in multiple languages and is now available in the English language as well, which is dubbed by Nakuul Mehta. The actor recently shared a video of his wife Jankee Parekh watching the movie at their home, dubbed by her husband.

Nakuul, on his Instagram, shared that he spent over two weeks dubbing for the film. He wrote, “Spending a fortnight up close with Ranbir in a dark cold dubbing studio with only a flask containing hot water, turmeric, honey & some extremely black coffee for company has been one heck of a ride I promise you!”

He felt Ranbir Kapoor’s performance was ‘liberating, powerful, painful’. He added, “Watching one of the finest of our generation deliver this cracker of an act so up close has been both beautiful and at times painful given the playing field of the film. It has felt liberating, powerful, painful and never ending at different points yet I feel so enriched have had this wonderful opportunity to recreate this act in English under the expert direction of the amazing @benaifermirza & the relentless @sagar.dani666 at @mayukhiinsyncstudios.”

He concluded, “Animal is now also playing in ENGLISH on Netflix. Would love to hear your thoughts if you do end up giving it a watch. P.S. Also to everyone who volunteered to bring me Vocalzone pastilles from across the world, your kindness carried me through the fortnight I spent with a beaten throat trying to recreate this high octane performance. P.P.S. Look out for the scene between Vijay and Varun where I got to spar with my frontman @alekhsangal in his backyard.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar defends Animal; says, “a film is a filmmakers self-expression”

More Pages: Animal Box Office Collection , Animal Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

