Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata after he complains of chest pain: Report

The spokesperson of the hospital said that the actor underwent an MRI and other tests.

By Monica Yadav -

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata following his complaints about chest pain on February 10, 2024. As per a report in India Today, sources close to the actor said that Mithun Chakraborty was feeling uneasy and is undergoing treatment.

He was admitted to the hospital at 10:30 am. However, Mimoh Chakraborty, his elder son told Indian Express, “He (Mithun Chakraborty) is 100 percent fine and it’s a routine check-up.”

A report in PTI said that the spokesperson of the hospital said that the actor underwent an MRI and other tests. "Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. We will be able to provide further details later," the spokesperson said.

A doctor revealed, “The reports of the MRI are awaited. He is currently under the supervision of a neuromedicine specialist.”

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was recently seen in the Bengali film Kabuliwala, helmed by Suman Ghosh.

ALSO READ: Mithun Chakraborty gets honoured with Padma Bhushan; son Namashi says, “India has finally given its OG hero his due”

