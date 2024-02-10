The spokesperson of the hospital said that the actor underwent an MRI and other tests.

Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata after he complains of chest pain: Report

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata following his complaints about chest pain on February 10, 2024. As per a report in India Today, sources close to the actor said that Mithun Chakraborty was feeling uneasy and is undergoing treatment.

Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata after he complains of chest pain: Report

He was admitted to the hospital at 10:30 am. However, Mimoh Chakraborty, his elder son told Indian Express, “He (Mithun Chakraborty) is 100 percent fine and it’s a routine check-up.”

A report in PTI said that the spokesperson of the hospital said that the actor underwent an MRI and other tests. "Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. We will be able to provide further details later," the spokesperson said.

A doctor revealed, “The reports of the MRI are awaited. He is currently under the supervision of a neuromedicine specialist.”

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was recently seen in the Bengali film Kabuliwala, helmed by Suman Ghosh.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.