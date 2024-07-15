Nag Ashwin's directorial sci-fi extravaganza, Kalki 2898 AD, has touched down at a phenomenal milestone! The film has officially raked in over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office, solidifying its position as a mega-hit. After this exciting news, director Nag Ashwin took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude. His post, which has since been deleted, celebrated the film's success while highlighting the team's creative approach.

"This milestone...this number...is obviously massive for a young team like ours..." Ashwin wrote, "but the fact that we achieved it without blood, gore, obscenity, provocative or exploitative content, means so much..."

While Ashwin's message undoubtedly aimed to emphasize Kalki 2898 AD's unique storytelling, some netizens interpreted his words as a subtle dig at another upcoming project – Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Animal.

This sparked a conversation online, with some viewers suggesting Ashwin's post was a veiled comparison between the two films. One user commented, "Director of #Kalki28989AD Nag Ashwin takes an indirect dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal movie, let's see how Vanga responds to this.” Another user pointed out the star power Kalki 2898 AD wielded, stating, "Budget is 4x times of Animal and have casting like Amitabh, Kamal Hassan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salman etc etc and comparing yourself with Vanga who made blockbuster with just music screenplay and Ranbir Kapoor. @nagashwin7 enduku ayya comparison (why are you comparing)"

It's important to remember that deleted posts can often be misinterpreted, and Ashwin's original message might not have intended to create a rivalry.

Kalki 2898 AD boasts a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The film also features exciting cameos from Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, S. S. Rajamouli, and Ram Gopal Verma.

