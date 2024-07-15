A brief patchwork shoot will take place in Mumbai next month, focusing on capturing cityscapes and car sequences.

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat are set to unleash their inner heist masters in the upcoming film Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter. The project, produced by Siddharth Anand and directed by Robbie Grewal, promises a thrilling tale of international intrigue and high-stakes robbery.

According to a report in Mid-day, the film's journey began in Mumbai, where an extensive shooting schedule captured the bustling energy of the city. This initial phase laid the groundwork for the complex heist at the center of the story. Report suggests that Khan and Ahlawat's characters will find themselves on opposite sides of the law, their rivalry fueling the narrative.

Following the Mumbai leg, the production team embarked on a European adventure, taking the story to the picturesque locales of Budapest, Hungary. Khan, Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta all joined forces for this international shoot. While Budapest served as the backdrop for some captivating song sequences featuring Khan and Dutta, it also witnessed the filming of thrilling chase sequences.

An inside source revealed, “The final leg began on May 18 as they filmed songs featuring Saif and Nikita against the picturesque locales of Budapest. Some action-packed chase sequences were also canned in the 10-day stint. Robbie has envisioned Jewel Thief as a slick heist thriller, with the leading man sporting a suave look, complete with a ponytail. Saif has also built a chiselled, six-pack physique, for which he has been working out since last year.”

With the international schedule wrapped up in late May, the film nears completion. A brief patchwork shoot will take place in Mumbai next month, focusing on capturing cityscapes and car sequences. The source adds, “It will be only a few days of filming that will include some city and car shots. Robbie is currently neck-deep in post-production and wants to wrap it up by October.”

Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter marks a significant reunion for Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan. The duo last collaborated on the 2007 film Ta Ra Rum Pum. The film's screenplay is penned by Grewal, Anand, and Sambit Mishra.

