Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba set to release on August 9 on Netflix

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba set to release on August 9 on Netflix

Jimmy Shergill joins the cast as another obstacle for Rani and Rishu, who must fight their way through a web of deceit and danger to find their happily ever after.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Get ready for a thrilling ride of love, deceit, and crime with the return of Rani and Rishu in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, streaming on Netflix from August 9. This sequel to Haseen Dillruba picks up where the first film left off, taking audiences deeper into the tumultuous journey of these ill-fated lovers. Directed by Jayprad Desai and penned by Kanika Dhillon, who also co-produces, the film boasts a stellar cast.

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey reprise their roles as Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena, navigating a desperate search for a fresh start in the vibrant city of Agra. But their path is anything but smooth. Authorities are still on their trail, and their quest for a happy ending is further complicated by the arrival of a new character, Abhimanyu, played by Sunny Kaushal.

Jimmy Shergill joins the cast as another obstacle for Rani and Rishu, who must fight their way through a web of deceit and danger to find their happily ever after. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba promises a whirlwind of romance, suspense, and unexpected twists, by writer Dinesh Pandit.

The film is a collaboration between Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu explains skipping Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding; prefers communication with hosts

More Pages: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Box Office Collection

