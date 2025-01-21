The film’s trailer was launched with a lot of fanfare last month in the presence of superstar Akshay Kumar.

Mythri Movie Makers backed Vidhi Acharya’s V2S Production’s rom-com Pintu Ki Pappi was earlier supposed to release on February 21. The makers have now decided to postpone the film to March 21. The makers have also released a new poster highlighting the new release date. The movie introduces three promising newcomers, Shushant, Jaanya Joshi, and Vidhii, who have grabbed the audience's attention for their performance in the trailer.

The film’s trailer was launched with a lot of fanfare last month in the presence of superstar Akshay Kumar and Vidhi Acharya’s husband and veteran choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

As far as the film’s postponement is concerned, the makers have said that the shift in the release date comes as part of a strategic decision to ensure that the film reaches the widest possible audience. With its quirky title and a promise of wholesome entertainment, the movie has already created a buzz among cinephiles. Directed by Shiv Hare, the film promises to be a blend of humor, drama, and heartwarming moments.

Pintu Ki Pappi also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Vijay Raaz, Murali Sharma, Sunil Pal, Ali Asgar, Puja Banerjee, Aditi Sanwal, Ria S Soni, Urvashi Chauhan, Pyumori Mehta Das, Mukteshwar Ojha, and Ganesh Acharya himself. The film, written and directed by Shiv Hare, promises to be a delightful addition to the cinematic landscape.

