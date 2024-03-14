Mrunal Thakur is expected to share experiences she underwent and the research she did for her debut film Love Sonia, which was related to human trafficking.

Mrunal Thakur is set to participate in an upcoming panel discussion titled Human Cost of Conflict Related Sexual Violence, scheduled to take place on March 14, 2024 at the UN Headquarters, New York. Mrunal, known for her impactful roles in films such as Love Sonia, which sheds light on the grim reality of human trafficking, will be attending the panel virtually.

Mrunal Thakur to speak at UN Panel on Human Cost of Conflict Related Sexual Violence

Mrunal Thakur is currently busy with promotional commitment for her upcoming film The Family Star across the country. Despite a busy schedule, Mrunal is keen on addressing these pressing global issues, particularly those related to the intersection of sexual violence and conflict. Expressing her anticipation for the event, Mrunal Thakur said, "Being a part of this panel discussion is a profound honor for me. Love Sonia was not just a film; it was a journey into the darkest corners of humanity, shedding light on the unimaginable suffering endured by victims of human trafficking. Through my role, I had the opportunity to delve deep into the complexities of this issue, and it has since become a cause that is incredibly close to my heart. Participating in this panel allows me to lend my voice to the collective effort of raising awareness and advocating for change.” She added, “It's an opportunity to amplify the voices of those who have been silenced and to stand in solidarity with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. I am deeply grateful for this platform and eager to contribute to the important conversations that lie ahead."

Joining her on the panel will be distinguished speakers including Masha Efrosinina, Fawzia Koofi, Cohav Elkayam Levy, Meaza Gebremedhin, and Areig Elhagwill. The event promises to be a platform for robust dialogue and advocacy on a global scale. Speaking of the panel, it aims to explore the global context and impact of sexual violence in conflict zones, including its interlinkage with human trafficking. Thakur's involvement is key to the panel, considering the research she underwent to portray the harrowing experiences faced by victims of trafficking in Love Sonia.

