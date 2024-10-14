Days after the shocking murder of NCP MLA Baba Siddique, a new report has surfaced suggesting that comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was also a target of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for Siddique’s murder, reportedly followed Munawar to Delhi with plans of an attack. However, the sinister plot was foiled, according to a report from Times Now.

Munawar Faruqui was on Lawrence Bishnoi’s hitlist, foiled attack revealed: Report

Henchmen Followed Munawar to Delhi

In September, Munawar Faruqui attended an event in Delhi, during which two henchmen from the Bishnoi gang tracked his movements. The report claims that the gang members booked tickets on the same flight as the comedian and followed him to his hotel. The henchmen even secured rooms in the same hotel in a bid to carry out their attack.

Fortunately, intelligence agencies received timely inputs about the plan, leading to heightened security around Munawar. The comedian was immediately moved back to Mumbai under tight protection. The report suggests that this attack was intended to further Lawrence Bishnoi's image as a "Hindu underworld don."

Threat Persists Despite Foiled Plot

In light of the threat, Mumbai Police has increased security measures around Munawar Faruqui. The potential danger remains, especially following the assassination of Baba Siddique, which has sent shockwaves through the city.

Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra East on October 12. Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang quickly claimed responsibility, citing Siddique's close ties to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Bishnoi, who has a long-standing feud with the actor, previously stated that his life's goal was to kill Salman Khan. The murder of Siddique has led to heightened security around Salman and his family, with the actor reportedly devastated by the incident.

