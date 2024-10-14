Aamir Khan is actively planning his future projects. While he prepares for his upcoming film Sitare Zameen Par, slated for a 2025 release, Khan is reportedly in discussions with a number of filmmakers. In addition to collaborating with Rajkumar Santoshi on a potential comic caper, Khan is also exploring other exciting prospects. Recently, it was revealed that he is in talks with acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for a new project that could see him take on the role of a superhero.

Aamir Khan eyes superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Ghajini sequel also being thought of: Report

Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj Eye a Superhero Film

According to a report by PinkVilla, Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj have been meeting over the past few months, brainstorming on various ideas for a potential collaboration. "Lokesh and Aamir have met multiple times, and the concept that has piqued their interest is a superhero film," the report quoted a source. Currently, Kanagaraj and his team are working on developing the script before presenting a draft to Khan.

"Aamir is tied up with Sitare Zameen Par and may take on one of his many projects—including a film with Rajkumar Santoshi, Zoya Akhtar, or Avinash Arun—after that in 2025. Lokesh is also committed to finishing Coolie and Kaithi 2 by then. If all goes well, the superhero film could begin production in 2026," the source added. This potential collaboration promises to bring something fresh to Indian cinema, with both Khan and Kanagaraj known for pushing boundaries in their respective work.

While discussions about the superhero film are ongoing, Aamir Khan is set to make a cameo appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s current project, Coolie, starring Rajinikanth.

Ghajini 2 on the Horizon?

Aside from his talks with Kanagaraj, Aamir Khan is also contemplating a sequel to his blockbuster hit Ghajini. The original, which became India’s first film to cross the Rs 100 crores mark at the box office, could potentially evolve into a franchise. "Aamir has been in discussions with producer Allu Aravind and the creative team, including Madhu Mantena, about the possibility of Ghajini 2. He believes the story has room to grow into a series, but he’s waiting on a strong script before moving forward," said the source.

With Ghajini 2 and a possible superhero film in development, Aamir Khan is looking to expand his horizons, and his fans will no doubt be excited about what comes next.

