Amid many contestants of Bigg Boss 18, the life of actor Karan Veer Mehra has come into the limelight owing to his two marriages. Furthermore, it seems that the actor was also accused of violence against his ex-wives. Followed by the allegations, coach Arfeen Khan, who is also the life coach of Hrithik Roshan, revealed that Mehra has an aggressive nature and is capable of showcasing his aggression, that further fuelled up speculations against the Khatron Ke Khiladi star.

Arfeen Khan had said, "Karan Veer is going to be the biggest trouble. I think he's an aggressive person, he can be violent, maybe even towards the opposite sex. He'll fight for anything to establish his identity." After this, host Salman Khan too questioned Karan Veer Mehra during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where he asked Karan if he has ever raised a hand on his wife or have had his ex-wives lodging police complaint against him, to which Mehra insisted with a vehement, ‘No Sir’. He went on to clarify his stand and added, ‘Throughout my entire relationships with both my ex-wives, I have never raised my hands on either of them. Of course, we had arguments, and many things happened. But it never escalated to the point of an FIR being filed or me resorting to violence’.”

Meanwhile, speaking about Karan Veer Mehra, the actor, who recently won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, was married to Devika Mehra for about nine years, from 2009 to 2018. And a few years later, he tied the knot with actress Nidhi Seth, but the couple ended up parting ways recently in 2023.

Coming to Bigg Boss 18, the show features Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian DSena, Avinash Mehra, Alice Kaushik, Nyrraa Banerji, Muskan Bamne, Shehzada Dhami, among many other known names from the television industry.

