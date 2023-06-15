comscore
Last Updated 15.06.2023 | 3:05 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Mumbai Police detain two people as suspects in theft at Shilpa Shetty’s residence

The official said that some valuables were allegedly stolen from Shetty’s house. A case was registered based on the complaint filed last week and a probe was initiated.

Over a week ago, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty filed a police complaint at Mumbai’s Juhu police station citing theft. A week after a theft at the residence of actor Shilpa Shetty, Mumbai Police has detained two persons in connection with the incident and interrogation is underway.

The official said that some valuables were allegedly stolen from Shetty’s house. A case was registered based on the complaint filed last week and a probe was initiated.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty made her comeback to films after 14 years, with the 2021 film, Hungama 2. The actress was also seen in Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The actress will next star in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She also has Sukhee as her next project.

ALSO READ: After three brands, Shilpa Shetty-Kundra turns investor for Omni-channel ‘farm-to-fork’ start-up Kisankonnect

