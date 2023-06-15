Aditya Roy Kapur is back to the sets. The actor kicked off the shoot for Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino in Film City, Goregaon in Mumbai earlier this week. He was seen shooting an emotional sequence and will be paired with Sara Ali Khan. She will join the sets later this week.

As per a report in Mid-Day, a source revealed, “Aditya began with an emotional sequence yesterday. Anurag has lined up the most challenging scenes at the start, with Sara expected to join the project later this week.”

Aditya Roy Kapur will juggle the filming between the shoot and the promotions of The Night Manager season 2. The director Anurag Basu has charted out four-month shoot plan for the film. The source further revealed, “The Film City stint will be a week-long affair, following which Aditya will dive into the promotions. After that, he will dedicate himself fully to the film for the next few months. He wants to finish it before starting another project because it is a consuming role.”

The film will boast an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro… In Dino showcases bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times! Audiences will not only experience a fresh storyline, but also witness a fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan together in this present-day chronicle.

