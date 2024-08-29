The MAI sends a strong message by issuing a legal notice over the early streaming of the Hindi version of Indian 2 on Netflix, ahead of the agreed 8-week window.

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has sent a legal notice to the team behind the film Indian 2 for flouting the agreed-upon OTT release guidelines. The sequel to the 1997 cult classic Indian, directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan, was released on July 12, 2024. Despite high expectations, the film failed to perform at the box office. However, controversy erupted when the Hindi dubbed version of Indian 2 appeared on Netflix well before the mandated 8-week OTT window.

Multiplex Association of India takes legal action against Indian 2 team for violating OTT release guidelines

MAI's strict guidelines for Hindi releases

The MAI has established clear rules for the theatrical release of films in Hindi, including an 8-week window before they can be streamed on OTT platforms. The guidelines are designed to protect the interests of the theatrical exhibition sector, ensuring that films have a fair run-in cinema before becoming available online. Producers who violate these rules face consequences, including potential bans from major multiplex chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis.

Early streaming sparks legal action

According to sources, the MAI was shocked to discover that the Hindi version of Indian 2 was already streaming on Netflix, weeks before the agreed-upon date of September 6. This breach of agreement prompted the MAI to take legal action, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the 8-week window. The association sees this as a serious violation and aims to send a clear message to other producers that such actions will not be tolerated.

Implications for the industry

The MAI’s decision to pursue legal action highlights the growing tension between theatrical exhibitors and OTT platforms. As more producers push for early digital releases, the MAI is determined to uphold its guidelines to ensure that the cinema industry remains viable. The outcome of this legal notice could set a precedent for how similar situations will be handled in the future.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Desai says he’s disappointed with Indian 2’s underperformance; recalls audience “breaking chairs” when Indian released: “He remains an evergreen hero”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.