EXCLUSIVE: Ratan Jain CONFIRMS Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2; also says “The day we get right subject and director, we’ll make Baazigar 2. And of course, it will be made ONLY with Shah Rukh Khan”

The much-loved entertainer Baadshah (1999) completed 25 years on August 27. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the film has a tremendous recall value and is a big hit on satellite. It’s not uncommon nowadays to see sequels being made of films that came more than two decades ago. The trend began when Gadar 2 (2023) became an all-time blockbuster just like Gadar (2001). Border 2 is also being made and is already one of the most awaited films. On Baadshah’s 25th anniversary, Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke with Ratan Jain of Venus Records And Tapes Pvt Ltd about whether a sequel of Baadshah can be made.

EXCLUSIVE: Ratan Jain CONFIRMS Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2; also says “The day we get right subject and director, we’ll make Baazigar 2. And of course, it will be made ONLY with Shah Rukh Khan”

Ratan Jain replied, “I keep talking to Shah Rukh and we discuss what should we do next. But the first sequel I’d like to make with Shah Rukh is Baazigar 2, followed by Baadshah 2.”

Baazigar (1993) marked the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan, Venus and also director duo Abbas-Mustan before they joined hands once again for Baadshah. Baazigar was a huge hit and boosted SRK’s stardom. He also acted in Venus’ Yes Boss (1997) followed by Baadshah and then Josh (2000).

When asked if the makers have a plot ready for Baazigar’s sequel, Ratan Jain replied, “No, but we keep discussing about it. The day we get the right subject and director, we’ll make the sequel. And of course, it will be made only with Shah Rukh. And he has supported the idea. But as I said, we need to get the correct idea. The times are such that agar film karein, toh bahut acchi karein. Nahin toh na karein.”

Recently, there were reports that Kapil Sharma and Venus would be back with the sequel to the former’s debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015). Ratan Jain confirmed that the second part of the comic caper is being made. He said, “There are some films in the pipeline. We are planning a sequel to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. That hopefully should go on floors soon. We are in talks with Akshay Kumar.”

Also Read: 25 Years of Baadshah EXCLUSIVE: Ratan Jain reveals that Karisma Kapoor was almost finalized for the female lead; is open to RE-RELEASE the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer: “We can also re-release Yes Boss, Baazigar, Josh…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.