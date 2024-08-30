Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known affectionately as the King of Bollywood, has made a significant stride in his financial journey by securing his place on the prestigious 2024 Hurun India Rich List. At the age of 58, Khan's estimated wealth stands at an impressive Rs 7,300 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth REVEALED as he makes debut on 2024 Hurun India Rich List

Shah Rukh Khan's Business Ventures Drive Wealth

Khan's inclusion in the list is primarily attributed to his strategic investments in various ventures, including the Kolkata Knight Riders cricket team and the production company Red Chillies Entertainment. These ventures have played a pivotal role in boosting his overall wealth.

Social Media Dominance

Beyond his financial success, Khan also holds the distinction of being the most followed individual on the Rich List, with a massive following of 44.1 million on Twitter. This surpasses all other billionaires and celebrities on the list, solidifying his position as a social media powerhouse.

Khan's journey to this point has not been without its challenges. As Juhi Chawla, his frequent co-star and co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, recalled, Khan once faced financial difficulties so severe that he had to part with his car due to unpaid EMIs.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Khan is gearing up for the highly anticipated film Tiger vs Pathaan, where he will share screen space with Salman Khan. This marks their full-fledged collaboration since their blockbuster hit Karan Arjun. While an official announcement regarding the project is yet to be made, fans are eagerly awaiting the clash of these two iconic superstars. Besides this, SRK also has Sujoy Ghosh’s King in the pipeline. The upcoming film will reportedly star his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ratan Jain CONFIRMS Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2; also says “The day we get right subject and director, we’ll make Baazigar 2. And of course, it will be made ONLY with Shah Rukh Khan”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.