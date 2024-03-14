Aamir Khan celebrates his birthday today, March 14. As he turned 59, the superstar continued the tradition of cutting the cake with the media. But this year, he was not alone. He was joined by the team of Laapataa Ladies – director Kiran Rao and actors Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta.

Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Laapataa Ladies team; says “Agar mujhe gift dena hai, toh iss film ki ek ticket le lijiye”

Aamir Khan was emotional as he addressed the media, “Thank you for coming every year to celebrate my birthday. This year, I am going to celebrate with Kiran ji and the team of Laapataa Ladies. Unhone itni khoobsurat film banayi hai for Aamir Khan Productions. Our production house is functioning since 23 years, starting with Lagaan (2001). Laapataa Ladies is a film that we are most proud of. It’s such a fundamental film on human nature, emotions, family. Film mein har positive cheez batayi hai. Thank you, Kiran ji, for making such a wonderful film.”

Aamir continued, “Today is my birthday and Laapataa Ladies is still running in cinemas. I hope you guys go and watch the film. Agar mujhe gift dena hai, toh iss film ki ek ticket le lijiye (smiles)! That would be my biggest gift.”

He further said, "I want to thank the audience and you guys (the media). You all supported the film strongly and emotionally. It means a lot!"

Aamir Khan then cut the cake and fed the first bite to Kiran Rao.

Aamir Khan at present is shooting for Sitare Zameen Par. It is expected to release in cinemas on Christmas 2024.

