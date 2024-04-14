comscore
Salman Khan receives another major threat as bikers fire gunshots at his Mumbai residence

On Sunday morning, the Galaxy apartments in Bandra was attacked by bikers who fired two gunshots at Khan’s residence.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Salman Khan, who stays in Bandra, with his parents and family, received another major threat on April 14 as gunshots were fired at his residence on Sunday morning. The police is currently investigating the matter after onlookers revealed that two unidentified bikers were seen firing shots at his residence in Galaxy apartment in Bandra. For the unversed, ever since the past two years, the threats against the actor have seen an increase with Khan even demanding for permission to hold personal weapon for self-defense.

Reports suggest that a bullet was also fired on the first floor where Salman Khan resides in his humble one BHK apartment. Videos from the news portal ANI have found its way on social media where the Mumbai Crime Branch team along with forensics team are seen investigating the bullets and bullet marks. This is not the first time where Khan has been directly attacked. Last year, his father Salim Khan too received death threats where unidentified letters were left on the bench he often crosses while jogging, which further prompted Salman to request security for his family too.


For the unversed, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had openly threatened to kill Salman Khan over the actor’s involvement in the blackbuck hunting case since the animal is considered to be auspicious by Bishnoi’s community. While Bishnoi is in jail, reports suggest that his henchman Sampat Nehra was stationed to keep an eye on Khan and his family, but Nehra too was arrested by the Haryana police. Another name that surfaced was that of Goldy Brar, who is set to be a Canada-based gangster who allegedly sent threatening emails to Khan and his family.

As for the recent shooting, the police is currently probing into the investigation and no details about the attack has been revealed.

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Salman Khan announces film Sikandar for Eid 2025 with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss

