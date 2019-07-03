Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.07.2019

Mouni Roy shoots for a special opening act for Salman Khan’s Nach Baliye 9

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Mouni Roy is all set to enthrall us with her amazing performance at the opening act of Nach Baliye 9. The show is helmed by Salman Khan and he would be the one to introduce the contestants and Mouni will join him with a Kathak performance on Kalank song ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’.

Mouni has already shot for the pre-recorded performance and will join Salman for a brief time to interact with the jodis.

Mouni will be seen in Brahmastra next where she is playing an antagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who will be the super hero couple.

Salman, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha. His last film Bharat garnered good amount of moolah at the box office and he has Inshallah next with Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan.

Also Read: Inshallah: Sanjay Leela Bhansali completes the US recce of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer

