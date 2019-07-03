Bollywood Hungama
Patna hurt by Hrithik Roshan’s absence

BySubhash K. Jha

Playing the Patna-based globally recognized mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30 has made Hrithik Roshan particularly popular in Patna. Patanaites want Hrithik. And there is every possibility of the actor visiting Anand Kumar’s hometown for the first time this July.

Says Anand Kumar, “We are very keen to have him in Patna. The problem is, Hrithikji is very busy. He is completing another film and promoting our film. I have told him that the release of Super 30 would be incomplete without his Patna visit.”

Hrithik did not shoot even for a day in Patna, a fact that has hurt the people of Bihar immensely. Says B Vinod, academician and principal Delhi Public School Patna “They make a film about Anand Kumar, one of the intellectual giants of Bihar and they don’t shoot in Anand’s home town Patna? This is preposterous. If they were worried about the law and order situation, Arjun Kapoor recently shot India’s Most Wanted in Patna and it went off peacefully.”

Incidentally Prakash Jha made films about Bihar but never shot them in Bihar.

