Last Updated 03.07.2019 | 2:40 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan appointed as the new face of ethnic brand Manyavar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While Kartik Aaryan continues to reign the heart and minds of millions, his growing popularity has made him one of the top choices of advertisers. In a matter of time, this rising star has clinched endorsement deals with several top brands and now Kartik has added one more renowned name to his ever-growing list of the brand portfolio. India’s leading celebration wear brand – Manyavar has now roped in the charismatic Kartik Aaryan to endorse their new range of men’s Indian wear outfits.

Kartik Aaryan appointed as the new face of ethnic brand Manyavar

Through an exclusive and creative week-long social media campaign, the brand finally made the announcement on their social media pages by sharing a stunning picture of Kartik dressed in their ethnic outfit. The brand wrote – “The #LukaChuppi is over! Now revealing, fashion’s most wanted – ‘Manyavar’ Kartik Aaryan! Catch all the fun and fashion right here, right now.”

Kartik, who is excited to join the Manyavar bandwagon reposted the post and wrote, “Manyavar Kartik Aaryan ???????? Excited to reveal myself as the face of #Manyavar ????.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has two releases in 2020 – Imtiaz Ali‘s romance drama with Sara Ali Khan and Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan ROPED IN for Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel (ALL DEETS INSIDE)

