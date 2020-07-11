Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on television and is quite loved for its interesting plotlines. With the shows resuming shoot after over 100 days, a lot of child actors and veteran actors have been replaced due to the guidelines. Child actors under the age of 10 are not permitted to shoot and the fans were quite tensed about replacing Tanmay Rishi, who portrays the role of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s on-screen son, Kairav.

Currently, Tanmay is vacationing at his maternal grandmother’s place in Alwar and the makers have found a way to keep him on the show with the help of technology. Tanmay will be seen featuring on the show via video calls that he will be making to his on-screen parents, Kartik and Naira. Tanmay spoke to a portal and said that he had video called Mohsin and spoke to him for a while.

Well, the fans can finally heave a sigh of relief as the cute child actor is here to stay on the show.

