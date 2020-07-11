Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.07.2020 | 6:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s on-screen son on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will NOT be replaced

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on television and is quite loved for its interesting plotlines. With the shows resuming shoot after over 100 days, a lot of child actors and veteran actors have been replaced due to the guidelines. Child actors under the age of 10 are not permitted to shoot and the fans were quite tensed about replacing Tanmay Rishi, who portrays the role of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s on-screen son, Kairav.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s on-screen son on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will NOT be replaced

Currently, Tanmay is vacationing at his maternal grandmother’s place in Alwar and the makers have found a way to keep him on the show with the help of technology. Tanmay will be seen featuring on the show via video calls that he will be making to his on-screen parents, Kartik and Naira. Tanmay spoke to a portal and said that he had video called Mohsin and spoke to him for a while.

Well, the fans can finally heave a sigh of relief as the cute child actor is here to stay on the show.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to see a new entry in the form of Shivangi Joshi’s romantic interest

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Shekhar Kapur…

Vidya Balan starrer Sherni to only resume…

Rajesh Roshan to compose music for Vivek…

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh to make a special…

Nana Patekar to play the role of spymaster…

Varun Dhawan provides financial help to 200…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification