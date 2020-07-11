Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has one of the biggest casts on set and is one of the longest running sitcoms on television. The show has an ensemble cast that is loved by all and the fans are eager to watch new episodes featuring their favourite characters. With most of the show’s shooting resuming over two weeks ago, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were in a dilemma to figure out how to shoot with such a massive cast while maintaining the safety guidelines.

Yesterday, the team conducted a mock-shoot and now the team is all set to be back in action. The shoot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has begun today and in a statement, producer Asit Modi announced that the show will return soon. The statement reads, “On the 10th of July, 2020 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has officially resumed its shooting for the show. And very soon we will be amidst you on your TV screens. Please do pray for us, the entire team’s well-being as you have for the past so many years and we too pray for your health and happiness. We have mustered a lot of courage and returned to the sets, keeping in mind that we have to follow the social distancing norms, wear protective gear and adhere to all the guidelines as advised by the government.”

Concluding his statement, Asit Modi said, “All we need now is your blessings and very soon we will be back to entertaining you, making you laugh and bringing happiness and positivity in your lives.

