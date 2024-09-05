Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a filmmaker who has always created a stir with his films. He is one of those filmmakers who address social issues both on and off the screen. This is evident in his film, The Kashmir Files, where he brought to light the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and made waves across the globe, earning Vivek tremendous acclaim for his remarkable work.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri declines invitation of Oxford Union to debate on Kashmir

This recognition continued recently when the filmmaker was invited by the prestigious Oxford Union to debate on Kashmir. However, the filmmaker rejected the invitation, finding the theme offensive, anti-India, and anti-Kashmir.

After rejecting the Oxford Union's invitation to debate on Kashmir, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to social media to share his decline letter and wrote: "IMPORTANT: I was invited by the prestigious Oxford Union to debate on Kashmir. I found the theme offensive, anti-India, and anti-Kashmir. On principle, I have declined the offer. PFA my decline letter."

IMPORTANT: I was invited by the prestigious Oxford Union to debate on Kashmir. I found the theme offensive, anti-India, and anti-Kashmir. On principle, I have declined the offer. PFA my decline letter.@OxfordUnion pic.twitter.com/sXSO7UGUlx — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 5, 2024

Talking about Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, after receiving nationwide acclaim and love, Vivek is set to take the audiences on the journey of another nationwide relevant topic with his forthcoming The Delhi Files. After The Kashmir Files, prolific producer Abhishek Agarwal has yet again joined hands with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri with his production banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts on The Delhi Files.

The filmmaker’s last film was The Vaccine War (2023), which, as per the title, was based on India’s efforts in making the COVID-19 vaccine. It starred Nana Patekar in the lead.

