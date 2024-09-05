Reeling viewers in, Netflix dropped the trailer for its upcoming crime thriller - Sector 36, on Thursday, September 5. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film traces the story of a once-complacent police inspector who is on the heels of a devious serial killer when justice becomes personal as several children go missing from a ‘basti’ (slum) in Sector 36. Inspired by true events, Sector 36 is directed by debutante Aditya Nimbalkar.

Deliberately paced, the trailer follows Inspector Ram Charan Pandey (Deepak Dobriyal), father to a young daughter and doting husband, as he chases after a serial killer despite warnings to desist. With the lives of missing children in the balance, he hunts the enigmatic yet beguiling Prem Singh (Vikrant Massey), hiding in plain sight. A high-tension cat-and-mouse chase ensues, making Sector 36 a spine-chilling tale of crimes.

Talking about his role in the film, Vikrant Massey said, “Stepping into the character of Prem for this film was unlike anything I’ve done before. To convincingly play a layered and terrifying killer who could pass off as any other person has been difficult. Aditya (Nimbalkar) has done a great job in creating this gritty world meticulously. This is an incredibly important film, and as storytellers, alongside Netflix and Maddock Films, we hope the audience will be able to see the need to tell stories like these.”

Deepak Dobriyal added, “I was captivated by the Sector 36 script from the very beginning. It’s a powerful thriller that brings to light class disparity, and how crime thrives when left unchecked. Inspired by true events, my character brings an investigative urgency to an exciting film that focuses on the hunter and the hunted. I am grateful to Netflix, Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Aditya Nimbalkar for this opportunity.”

Written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sector 36 will premiere on September 13 exclusively on Netflix.

