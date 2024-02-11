Mithun Chakraborty, who is legendary figure not only in Hindi Cinema but also in Bengali Cinema, was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after he reportedly suffered Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke on Saturday, February 10. The actor was surrounded by the team of his upcoming film Shastri, who also visited him in the hospital and have now informed the media that Mithun Da is not only recovering well but he will also be joining them to shoot for the rest of the film soon.

Mithun Chakraborty will resume shoot after a few days, reveals Shastri director Pathikrit Basu

The Apollo Group of Hospitals issued an official statement in order to update fans and loved ones regarding the recouping health of Mithun Chakraborty, asserting that the actor is ‘well-oriented’ and ‘fully conscious’. Asserting it further, his co-star Debashree Roy also gave an update regarding the actor’s health to Times of India as she said, “I also met Mithun in the hospital. He is better now, he was taken to the hospital in time and yes, his sugar levels had gone down. He was feeling quite uneasy. But now he is out of the ICU and recuperating in a room.”

Along with her, director of Shastri, Pathikrit Basu also issued a statement assuring fans that the actor is doing well and will soon be joining them to complete the shoot of the film. He too was quoted on the portal adding, “Well, let me tell you that I have just come from the hospital. I met him and he is better. Mithun Da also said that he would resume shoot after a few days. He talked about the things he would be doing when he comes back on the sets.”

Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to the Emergency Department of the Apollo Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata at 9:40 am on Saturday followed by his complaints about weakness in limbs. The actor is currently under observation and is being treated by a host of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist, and gastroenterologist.

Also Read: Mithun Chakraborty suffers brain stroke; hospital authorities say he is ‘fully conscious, well-oriented’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.