Aditya Narayan, the renowned singer and television host, has found himself at the center of controversy once again, this time for an incident during a concert in Chhattisgarh. A video that has gone viral on social media shows Aditya losing his temper and hitting a fan before throwing their phone away during a live performance.

Aditya Narayan faces backlash for hitting fan and throwing phone during concert; watch

The incident occurred over the weekend when Aditya was hosting a concert at a college in Chhattisgarh. As he was performing the popular song ‘Aaj Ki Raat from the movie Don, a fan recording the performance caught his attention. What followed was a sudden burst of anger from Aditya. In the video, Aditya can be seen hitting the fan with his microphone and then snatching the fan's phone before hurling it into the crowd. The audience, taken aback by the singer's unexpected reaction, looked on in shock. The incident quickly drew criticism from social media users, who condemned Aditya's behaviour as unacceptable and disrespectful to his fans.

What the f is wrong with Aditya Narayan?????

So arrogant and for what? ????

Disrespectful towards his own fans????? pic.twitter.com/BE1817boQ0 — A̴.̴ (@andjustsmile_) February 12, 2024



This is not the first time that Aditya Narayan has courted controversy in Chhattisgarh. In a previous incident, he was involved in a heated altercation with airport staff at the Raipur airport. A video of the altercation went viral in 2017, further tarnishing the singer's public image.

