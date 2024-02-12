comscore
Aditya Narayan faces backlash for hitting fan and throwing phone during concert; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aditya Narayan faces backlash for hitting fan and throwing phone during concert; watch

Aditya Narayan hits fan and throws phone during concert.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aditya Narayan, the renowned singer and television host, has found himself at the center of controversy once again, this time for an incident during a concert in Chhattisgarh. A video that has gone viral on social media shows Aditya losing his temper and hitting a fan before throwing their phone away during a live performance.

The incident occurred over the weekend when Aditya was hosting a concert at a college in Chhattisgarh. As he was performing the popular song ‘Aaj Ki Raat from the movie Don, a fan recording the performance caught his attention. What followed was a sudden burst of anger from Aditya. In the video, Aditya can be seen hitting the fan with his microphone and then snatching the fan's phone before hurling it into the crowd. The audience, taken aback by the singer's unexpected reaction, looked on in shock. The incident quickly drew criticism from social media users, who condemned Aditya's behaviour as unacceptable and disrespectful to his fans.


This is not the first time that Aditya Narayan has courted controversy in Chhattisgarh. In a previous incident, he was involved in a heated altercation with airport staff at the Raipur airport. A video of the altercation went viral in 2017, further tarnishing the singer's public image. 

Also Read: Aditya Narayan describes his cameo in Star Plus’ Pandya Store as ‘magical’ after he shares stage with the cast

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

