After concluding filming for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Jordan, Tiger Shroff swiftly re-immersed himself into Mumbai's hustle, resuming shooting for Singham Again. This marks Shroff's entry into Rohit Shetty's cop universe, where he shares the screen with Ajay Devgn. Shetty aims to capture significant portions of Shroff by the end of February 2024.

Tiger Shroff to wrap Singham Again by February 2024 end; resumes shoot with Ajay Devgn

According to a report in Mid-day, a source said, “Matching dates is always a struggle in multi-starrers.” The actor has been shooting for a week with Devgn in Mumbai’s Film City.

The informed further said, “Right now, major portions of Tiger are being canned. [Because] after this week, Ajay will get busy with promotions for his film Shaitaan; there’s a [race] to meet the deadline. The makers are hoping to shoot most of Tiger’s scenes by the end of this month.”

Joining Ajay Devgn in Singham Again is Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, reprising their Sooryavanshi and Simmba roles respectively. Kareena Kapoor Khan returns to the cop universe. Deepika Padukone will be introduced as a cop in this film. New joiners include Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The film is set to release in theatres on August 15, 2024.

