Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Dharmendra changes name after six decades of career in film industry

Dharmendra changes name after six decades of career in film industry

Dharmendra recently featured in a pivotal role in the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which released in theatres this week.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Dharmendra, who recently received lots of love for his role in the Karan Johar romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has returned to the big screen with another interesting role. The actor plays a key role in the recently released sci-fi comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as the lead couple. The film features him in the role of ‘Dada’ and it seems what left fans surprised was the fact that the actor chose to retain his surname for the first time in six decades in the credit scene.

Fans and reviewers noticed that Dharmendra has been credited as Dharmendra Singh Deol during the film. For the unversed, the actor opted for Dharmendra as an onscreen name since he was born as Dharam Singh Deol. However, in his movie career which spans almost six decades, the actor is rarely expected to have used his real name, often opting for his screen name in the credit scenes. However, seeing the name has left many surprised, especially considering that fact that he chose it after so many years of working in the industry. The reason behind this is yet to be known.

Although Dharmendra refrained from using his surname Deol, his sons Sunny, Bobby as well as his daughter Esha have always used it, even during their onscreen appearances.

Speaking of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the film features Shahid Kapoor as a scientist along with Kriti Sanon essaying the character of a robot named Sifra. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in key roles along with an ensemble supporting cast comprising of Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Rajesh Kumar, Raashul Tandon, Brijbhushan Shukla, Maahi Raj Jain, among others. The film released in theatres on February 7.

On the other hand, Dharmendra too is expected to have an interesting year ahead with Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis co-starring Agastya Nanda as well as Apne 2 with sons Sunny and Bobby Deol in the pipeline.

Also Read: REVEALED: Janhvi Kapoor has a special appearance in Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

More Pages: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection , Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Review

