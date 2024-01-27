In a recent announcement, the renowned veteran actor and politician, Mithun Chakraborty, has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan for his exceptional contribution to the world of art. Affectionately dubbed the 'Disco Dancer,' Mithun Chakraborty has not only left an indelible mark with chart-topping songs like ‘I Am A Disco Dancer,’ ‘Yaad Aa Raha Hai,’ and ‘Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja,’ but also showcased his versatility with nuanced performances in films like Kasturi, Agneepath, Tahader Katha, Titli, Guru, and Projapoti, among others.

Mithun Chakraborty gets honoured with Padma Bhushan; son Namashi says, “India has finally given its OG hero his due”

Amidst the celebratory atmosphere surrounding his Padma Bhushan win, his youngest son, Namashi Chakraborty, shared his sentiments exclusively with News18 Showsha. Currently, away from the family on a film shoot in a remote area near Bangalore, Mithun's absence did not dampen the joyous occasion for his loved ones.

Namashi expressed, “Dad is shooting in a remote area near Bangalore right now. So, none of us are with him. In fact, we were not even aware that he has gotten the award because we had not spoken to dad. He wasn’t informed about being felicitated with the honour before. When we got the news at about eleven o’clock last night, we somehow managed to reach him. All of us are extremely proud and happy. It’s just an overwhelming feeling.”

Reflecting on his father's achievements, Namashi remarked, "When we got the news last night, we got very emotional. What my father has achieved is almost close to impossible. The way he has succeeded in life, the struggle he has seen is unimaginable and to achieve that level of success feels like something that’s beyond me."

When asked whether the award came a bit late in Mithun Chakraborty's career, Namashi responded, "I think India has finally given its OG hero his due. My father, in his entire life, has never asked for an award. He always won them because of his own merit. That’s what makes us prouder. So, it doesn’t matter when the award came to him."

