MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Singham Again trailer to be launched on October 7 at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the presence of 2000 fans and journalists

Diwali is less than a month away and fans of Singham Again can’t keep calm. The film has generated tremendous excitement due to the insane popularity of the previous parts and also because this time, director Rohit Shetty has assembled the biggest of actors like never before. The fans have been constantly asking for an update and Bollywood Hungama has now brought the answer to the much asked question – when the trailer of Singham Again will be out?

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Singham Again trailer to be launched on October 7 at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the presence of 2000 fans and journalists

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Singham Again trailer will be out on Monday, October 7. An event has been planned to unveil the trailer in the presence of the actors.”

The source revealed that it won’t be just another trailer launch saying, “The trailer of Singham Again will be launched at the sprawling Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre located in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. It’s a 2000-seater auditorium and not just media but even fans of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff will also be invited. The trailer is the most awaited of the year and the makers have made sure that even the trailer launch will be the biggest event of 2024.”

Another source said, “Singham Again is a very grand film and hence, the makers also want to make sure that itna badi film ka trailer launch bhi bada hona chahiye. The trailer content along with the headline grabbing event will make sure that the hype for the film and India’s first cop universe will increase drastically.”

Singham Again releases in cinemas on Friday, November 1.

Also Read: Singham Again rakes in Rs. 130 crores from Amazon Prime in historic OTT deal for Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.