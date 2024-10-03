comscore
Alia Bhatt's Jigra turns Gold for Dharma Productions with record Rs. 90 crore deal from the sale of digital and satellite rights

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Alia Bhatt’s Jigra turns Gold for Dharma Productions with record Rs. 90 crore deal from the sale of digital and satellite rights

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The biggest female star of present times, Alia Bhatt is back to win over the box office with the Karan Johar-produced Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. While the film is all set to release on Dussehra, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the film is already a profitable venture for Dharma Productions.

According to our highly placed sources, Jigra is made on a budget of Rs. 80 crores, and another Rs. 10 crores allotted to the print and publicity. "And the entire sum of Rs. 90 crores have been recovered by Dharma with sale of digital and satellite rights. Every penny of money that the film earns from music rights and theatrical will be a profit for Dharma. Karan Johar has a business mind like no one else, and Jigra is an example. He has made a rather multiplex-urban film, and fetched record deals for the genre using all his might and goodwill," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also informed us that Jigra has fetched premium prices due to the idea of Vasan Bhala and Alia Bhatt coming together. "Vasan's last film, Monica O My Darling did well on Netflix, and the same is the case with Alia's Darlings. When Netflix suggested this combo, and Karan made it a reality, the platform agreed to pay a premium price of Rs. 70 crores for Jigra. The makers have fetched another Rs. 20 crores from satellite," the source told us further.

Jigra is all set to release on October 11, 2024.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares emotional teaser for song ‘Tenu Sang Rakhna’ from Jigra, dropping tomorrow

More Pages: Jigra Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

