Jasleen Royal, who was the first and the only musician to have performed ahead of the Coldplay concert in Mumbai on January 18, seems to have invited the wrath of not just netizens but also her colleagues. The singer, known for songs like ‘Love U Zindagi’, ‘Din Shagna’, ‘Ranjha’, among others, seems to have received immense trolls for her performance as many of them took to social media to share that the musician was off tune. Among her colleagues, musician Vishal Dadlani was the first to slam the makers for bringing her for the opening act and now calling out the performance is another popular singer – Antara Mitra.

Singer Antara Mitra reveals she is ‘shamelessly calling out’ Jasleen Royal for her performance at Coldplay concert; says, “I have an iron gut so I am doing this”

Antara Mitra requests organizers to hold ‘music on top’ when it comes to performances

Singer Antara Mitra has expressed her immense disappointment for bringing in Jasleen Royal for the ‘opening act’ performance indicating that the opportunity could have been provided to many other singers. The singer, who is known for songs like 'Saree Ke Fall Sa', 'Gerua', 'Kesariya', 'Kudmayi', took to her social media to lash out on the incident and said, “I am shamelessly calling this out! Because someone from the same field should! I have an iron gut so I am doing it! Please all you biggies out there taking decisions of this level! My only request is please put music on top and then your number game."



Vishal Dadlani had earlier called the situation ‘embarassing’

In a deleted post, the musician-singer had addressed Royal as ‘basic-to-bad’ singer further taking a dig at the system for failing to promote the ‘better’ singers and accused them of highlighting the skills of bad performers by bringing them to the forefront. He called the incident ‘embarrassing’ not only for the artist but also for the country and the audience.

