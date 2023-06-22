A few days ago, it came to light that Manoj Muntashir, the lyrics and screenplay writer of Adipurush, had requested police protection after receiving death threats. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that even director Om Raut has been provided security by the Mumbai Police as well.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Four constables and one armed cop are seen with Om Raut at his office. It is, however, not known if the director requested police protection or whether the police, themselves, provided protection due to the controversy and threats.” It was said that along with Manoj Muntashir, even Om Raut had also received death threats.

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan and Devdatta G Nage, is based on the epic Ramayana. The period VFX-heavy film has been in the eye of controversy ever since it was released globally on June 16. The film’s dialogues were changed from Sunday after certain viewers raised objections. Effiges of Manoj Muntashir were burned in many parts of the country, as per reports. The protestors also demanded a ban on the film.

Meanwhile, as per a report in Free Press Journal, Dr. Raj Shekhawat, National President of Kshatriya Karni Sena reportedly said at a press conference in Madhya Pradesh, "We will kill the director, haath mein aaya toh koot denge. We are planning to form a team in Mumbai and tell them to get hold of weapons to find him and kill him."

Manoj Muntashir, however, maintained that the intention of the film was not to hurt sentiments. He told ANI, “Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, then it's our responsibility to fix them.”

