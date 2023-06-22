comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.06.2023 | 4:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Adipurush Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » After Manoj Muntashir, now Adipurush director Om Raut also gets police protection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

After Manoj Muntashir, now Adipurush director Om Raut also gets police protection

en Bollywood News After Manoj Muntashir, now Adipurush director Om Raut also gets police protection
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A few days ago, it came to light that Manoj Muntashir, the lyrics and screenplay writer of Adipurush, had requested police protection after receiving death threats. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that even director Om Raut has been provided security by the Mumbai Police as well.

After Manoj Muntashir, now Adipurush director Om Raut also gets police protection

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Four constables and one armed cop are seen with Om Raut at his office. It is, however, not known if the director requested police protection or whether the police, themselves, provided protection due to the controversy and threats.” It was said that along with Manoj Muntashir, even Om Raut had also received death threats.

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan and Devdatta G Nage, is based on the epic Ramayana. The period VFX-heavy film has been in the eye of controversy ever since it was released globally on June 16. The film’s dialogues were changed from Sunday after certain viewers raised objections. Effiges of Manoj Muntashir were burned in many parts of the country, as per reports. The protestors also demanded a ban on the film.

Meanwhile, as per a report in Free Press Journal, Dr. Raj Shekhawat, National President of Kshatriya Karni Sena reportedly said at a press conference in Madhya Pradesh, "We will kill the director, haath mein aaya toh koot denge. We are planning to form a team in Mumbai and tell them to get hold of weapons to find him and kill him."

Manoj Muntashir, however, maintained that the intention of the film was not to hurt sentiments. He told ANI, “Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, then it's our responsibility to fix them.”

Also Read: AICWA urges PM Modi to ban Adipurush, alleging defamation of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection , Adipurush Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Adipurush makers reduce ticket prices for…

Kangana Ranaut expresses admiration for PM…

Honey Singh files police complaint after…

On World Yoga Day, Subhash Ghai announces…

John Abraham and Sharvari commence shooting…

Dhanush to star in intense story Tere Ishk…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification