Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Baiju Bawra has been in the news on and off since recent times. There were recent reports about the filmmaker not pursuing the ambitious project right now and will, instead, focus on a film with Shah Rukh Khan. However, it is now learnt that Bhansali will indeed be making Baiju Bawra as his next film, whose subject has been in his mind since 20 years.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to bring Baiju Bawra to life after 20 years

As the project has been with him for so long, it makes it his long-cherished dream that is finally materializing. Now, after 20 years of thought and meticulous planning, Bhansali is ready to bring Baiju Bawra on screen. It has come to light that the filmmaker has spent countless years meticulously working on the minutest details of the film with the subject firmly on his mind all these years, a testament of its enduring impact and significance.

There has been speculation in the media in recent times on the casting of Baiju Bawra, with names like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan cropping up. However, nothing has been confirmed by the maker as of now.

In 1952, filmmaker Vijay Bhatt came up with the film Baiju Bawra, which starred Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari. Baiju Bawra, which translates to ‘Crazy Baiju’, is the story of a singer named Baiju who makes his life’s mission to defeat the great singer Tansen in a musical competition for a deep personal reason. Tansen was one of the nine jewels in the court of Emperor Akbar and defeating him was considered next to impossible.

