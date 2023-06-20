In a formal letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has expressed its demand for a ban on the screening of the movie Adipurush. The AICWA alleges that the film, based on the epic Ramayana, defames the revered figures of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, thus hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and followers of Sanatan Dharma.

AICWA urges PM Modi to ban Adipurush, alleging defamation of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman

The letter states that Adipurush is a "complete disaster" that undermines the faith of devotees in Shri Ram and the Ramayana. The AICWA specifically points out the portrayal of Lord Ram and Ravan as video game characters and criticizes the dialogues that have caused offence among Indians both within the country and abroad.

While the AICWA does not demand any specific action against the actors, including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, it strongly emphasizes that they should not have been associated with a film that it deems "disgraceful" in the history of Indian cinema.

In light of these concerns, the AICWA calls upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and take necessary measures to prevent the future screening of Adipurush in theaters and on OTT platforms. Additionally, the association urges the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against director Om Raut, writer Manoj Muntasir Shukla, and the film's producers.

All India Cine Workers Association write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to "stop screening the movie and immediately order a ban of #Adipurush screening in the theatres and OTT platforms in the future. "We need FIR against Director Om Raut, dialogue writer… pic.twitter.com/jYq3yfv05c — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

According to the AICWA, the sentiments of Hindus have been deeply hurt by the portrayal of Lord Ram and the associated characters. The association asserts the need for immediate action to safeguard the revered image of Bhagwan Shri Ram, Maa Sita, and the devoted Ramsevak Bhagwan Hanuman. Its primary objective is to preserve the sacredness and reverence associated with these divine figures.

The AICWA's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects its strong concerns about the alleged defamation and the potential impact on religious sentiments. It remains to be seen how the government will respond to the demands put forth by the association.

