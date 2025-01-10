Not too long ago, reports had suggested that Netflix and Neeraj Pandey will bring together Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon for a spy thriller.

While the anticipation for his highly acclaimed web-series The Family Man Season 3 is at an all-time high, seems like we can’t get enough of Manoj Bajpayee exploring the espionage genre. Recently, a few reports claimed that the actor will be joining hands with popular actor Kay Kay Menon, also known for a similar genre, to feature in filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s next with Netflix. Reacting to the same, the Satya actor has taken to social media to share his thoughts on this piece of news that has been going viral.

Taking to the social media platform X, aka Twitter, Manoj Bajpayee reposted one of the reports that stated that the actor will be kicking off work on this untitled Neeraj Pandey – Netflix film with Kay Kay Menon. Bajpayee denied these rumours and commented, “Kab hua ye? (When did this happen)”. In response to Bajpayee’s clarification over the same, an apology statement was issued wherein the publication and the author accepted that the information provided to them was wrong.

Kab hua ye ? https://t.co/7ebOlmM1qy — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 9, 2025



For the unversed, the reports claimed that the actor and Kay Kay Menon are to collaborate for an untitled espionage thriller, directed by Neeraj Pandey with the makers opting for a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix.

About Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, and Neeraj Pandey

Talking about his upcoming work commitments, Manoj Bajpayee shared update about The Family Man 3 with his social media fam by posting videos and photos from the sets of the Amazon Prime Video about him wrapping up the series. On the other hand, Neeraj Pandey and Kay Kay Menon are currently gearing up for the premiere of the second season of their highly acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar web-series Special Ops.

